To the Editor,
For those of us who are not lawyers, it can seem hard to figure out who to vote for in judicial races. To me, temperament and character are the key characteristics that I look for in a Judge. For Wood County Common Pleas judge, the choice for me is clear: Joel Kuhlman.
He has served Wood County in a variety of roles, including the Wood County Educational Services Board, Bowling Green City Council, and Wood County Commissioner. Through those roles, he has tackled economic development, transportation and education. Specifically, Joel reduced taxes as commissioner while increasing services and maintaining a budget surplus. When I think of Joel and his career, I think of his mentor Alvie Perkins, a proud Democrat who once an election was over, ignored party label to work with Republicans, Independents, and fellow Democrats to get the best job done.
Kuhlman truly embodies the Wood County way of putting the needs of citizens above his own personal and political agenda. And he always does it with a warm smile.
In terms of his opponent, I do want to point out that earlier this year, he sued the Secretary of State, as well as the Wood County Board of Elections, the night before the spring 2020 primary election to force in person voting during the height of the pandemic. In a brief to the court, he referred to COVID-19 as a “so-called pandemic.” That so-called pandemic has killed nearly 200,000 Americans, including 75 Wood County citizens. I have never heard him apologize for his actions, nor his words.
I know the heart and character of Kuhlman as do so many other Wood Countians. I will be voting for Kuhlman for common pleas judge.
Michael Zickar
Perrysburg Township