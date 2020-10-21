To the Editor:

I look forward to voting for Joel Kuhlman for judge.

I have known him for eight years. We met attending our daughters’ weekly music classes. Our families quickly became close friends.

In the time I have known him, we have discussed sports, family, work and almost everything else. I have been repeatedly impressed by his knowledge on so many different topics. He is a voracious reader and is always interested in learning something new.

I trust Kuhlman to exercise the same drive for knowledge as judge – evaluating the facts and law of each case before him and coming to an honest and objective decision.

Vote for Kuhlman. He will be a good judge.

Nick Snyder

Bowling Green

