To the Editor:
I look forward to voting for Joel Kuhlman for judge.
I have known him for eight years. We met attending our daughters’ weekly music classes. Our families quickly became close friends.
In the time I have known him, we have discussed sports, family, work and almost everything else. I have been repeatedly impressed by his knowledge on so many different topics. He is a voracious reader and is always interested in learning something new.
I trust Kuhlman to exercise the same drive for knowledge as judge – evaluating the facts and law of each case before him and coming to an honest and objective decision.
Vote for Kuhlman. He will be a good judge.
Nick Snyder
Bowling Green