To the Editor:
I have been an active community member in Wood County for over 15 years. During that time, I’ve had the privilege to serve on city, township and county boards. In that capacity, I met Joel Kuhlman.
One of the many reasons that Wood County is a great place to live, work and play is the dedication of a handful of intelligent, committed and fair minded people that have served our community as a public official. It’s only natural that Kuhlman brings those abilities to the common pleas court. His keen ability to process information, be firm but fair, all while being kind is exactly the quality I’m looking for in a judicial candidate.
Please join me in supporting Kuhlman in being our judge for the Wood County Common Pleas Court.
Michael Liebenthal
Perrysburg