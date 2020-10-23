To the Editor:
Joel Kuhlman is the best choice for Wood County Common Pleas judge.
Elected officials and judges are regularly confronted with challenging and complex problems. Joel has proven his ability to deal with those challenges head on and in the public spotlight. He seems to always find solutions that are fair and make sense.
His experience as an attorney is much the same. He works with communities throughout the county to help them navigate changing laws and funding to accomplish their goals. At the same time, he is responsible for overseeing those municipalities’ criminal and civil case load.
You know Kuhlman has served us well in the past. He will make a great judge.
Dick Newlove
Bowling Green