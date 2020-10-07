To the Editor:
It is my pleasure to recommend Joel Kuhlman for the position of judge of the Court of Common Pleas in Wood County. I have known him since 2008 and believe him to be of the temperament, education, wisdom and experience to distinguish himself in this position and serve the citizens of Wood County well.
One of the joys for me of living and working in Wood County for many years is simply getting to know and respect the people we call for significant positions of responsibility. I have dealt with Kuhlman professionally and have bumped into him and his lovely family when out. He would complement our two sitting judges nicely and continue the tradition of an outstanding common pleas bench in Wood County.
I would urge you to join me in supporting Kuhlman this fall.
Rob Armstrong
Perrysburg