To the Editor:
The Valentine’s Day Sentinel-Tribune issue of Feb. 14 (Six couples celebrate 60 years), with its large front-page photograph, was a fitting tribute to the six couples who are all celebrating 60 years of marriage.
J.D. Pooley’ handsome photo and Roger Lapointe’s accompanying article serve as reminders of qualities that can strengthen all of us in stressful and challenging times. Not only does the article emphasize the importance of communication, it speaks indirectly but powerfully to other qualities that sustain not only marriages but people’s ability in general to respect and support each other. These behaviors and qualities include, but are not limited to, love in all its complex dimensions, patience, appreciation, flexibility, humility, fortitude, persistence and – perhaps most important of all and emphasized by several of the interviewees – the ability to laugh, especially at oneself.
On a personal note, I lived in the “small town” of Bowling Green for more than 30 years during which I had the good fortune to know, work with, and treasure the friendship of a number of the remarkable people featured in the article. I also had the great good fortune repeatedly to celebrate and cherish my own marriage of more than 66 years.
Each of these 12 people, individually and as teams, has helped the community be a better place. May we all remember and employ their examples of understanding, respecting and communicating.
Robert Thayer
Tualatin, Oregon