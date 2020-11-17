To the Editor:
I was delighted to hear the news reporting that Pope Francis, in the film “Francesco” made by documentary film maker Evgeny Afineevsky, supports same-sex civil union law. Which reenforces the Christian beliefs of do no harm, universal love, acceptance and understanding for all, as preached by God’s son Jesus Christ.
In the same film documentary, Pope Francis strongly admonished President Donald Trump’s administration policy, for the cruel and inhumane treatment suffered by immigrants at US/Mexican boarders. He particularly cited the long-term separation of parents from their children, and the inhumane treatment of young children who were caged without adequate sanitation, water, shelter and food.
Our southern boarder crime cannot be compared to the Holocaust atrocities suffered by peoples of the Jewish faith in mid-20th century, war-torn, fascist Europe. However, the calculated mistreatment and cruel acts of our government in the treatment of a helpless and marginalized immigrant population, comes too close to be acceptable to this proud, naturalized American and Christian. I
n good conscience, I could not vote for the conservative administration that supported and condoned this willful cruel policy.
I ask you, as a community, to reflect on our hard won and cherished American values, and your presidential vote. I pray that the next White House administration, Senate and House of Representatives members will work to ensure our immigration complex laws and policies will meet the humane American standards supported by our belief in the sanctity of life. Thank you.
Joy Potthoff
Bowling Green