To the Editor:
First of all, it’s your choice whether or not to get the coronavirus vaccine. I must admit that I am very concerned about long term side effects that may develop.
But I also know too many people that have passed or in poor health from contacting the virus. At my age I said I will take a chance and go ahead and get the shot.
This letter is not about choices but rather how the vaccine has been getting to the public.
I want to express what a superb job the Wood County Health Department has done with all processes in the vaccine rollout. I also want to say what a great and well organized job the “volunteers” did at the BGSU Field House. It could not have been a better experience all the way around. Thank you.
Mark Patton
Bowling Green