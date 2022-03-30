To the Editor:
Thank you Elmwood Elementary School Committee. I read the article in the Sentinel-Tribune regarding offering LifeWise Academy religious instruction (Elmwood to introduce LifeWise Academy, March 23)
2 Timothy 3:15-17 from the Bible states (the Passion Translation): “Remember what you were taught from your childhood from the holy scrolls which can impart to you wisdom to experience everlasting life through the faith of Jesus, the Anointed One. God has transmitted his very substance into every scripture, for it is God-breathed. It will empower you by its instruction and correction, giving you the strength to take the right direction and lead you deeper into the path of godliness. Then you will be God’s servant, fully mature and perfectly prepared to fulfill any assignment God gives you.”
Our children today are techno wizards, athletic super kids and sharp as tacks — and that is great. But in the world we live in, they need so much more than that to build their character and provide the fortitude for what lies ahead of them.
God bless you folks for your courage and determination to give parents a chance to get their young ones introduced to what plans God has for them through studying scripture.
Susan Butler
Bowling Green