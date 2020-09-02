To the Editor:
I am a 73-year-old man going through a very difficult time in my life and has worsened an already existing condition.
On Aug. 19 I went to the Bowling Green BMV to purchase plates. Expecting a long wait I took a walker to sit if needed.
The clerk that had issued me my plates was very kind, but when I exited the door my papers and everything had fallen to the floor,
Two very nice ladies helped pick them up and sent me on my way. When I returned home I found one set of plates in my mailbox, not even knowing I had dropped them.
Thank you to everyone who was so kind on that day.
For those acts of kindness I will be donating $50 to the Wood County Humane Society.
Lanny Milligan
Risingsun