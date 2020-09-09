To the Editor:
Justice Sharon Kennedy is an exceptional Justice of the Supreme Court of Ohio.
She began her law career as a Hamilton police officer, giving her a rare and valuable perspective as a judge. Kennedy started her own law office, served as a Butler County common pleas judge, special counsel forthe Ohio Attorney General, and is currently the 154th Justice of the Supreme Court of Ohio.
She is dedicated to serving the citizens of Ohio through judicial restraint; not legislating from the bench.
My daughter and I were fortunate to spend time with her last fall, and I can personally attest to her dedication to the judicial system and the preservation of the Constitution.
I highly endorse, and encourage you to reelect Kennedy for the Supreme Court of Ohio.
To learn more about Kennedy’s education, accomplishments and awards, or to support her campaign, visit kennedyforohio.com.
Brian Myers
Pemberville