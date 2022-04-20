To the Editor:
The clock is ticking to prom night. Before you know it, friends will arrive at the house, dates will exchange corsages and boutonnieres, and then everyone will hit the road for the dance.
Tips for a safe prom night:
Pay Attention: Distracted driving, especially texting or using social media while driving, is common among younger drivers. Passengers can also be a distraction. Of the 3,166 people killed in distraction-related crashes in 2017, 229 were 15-19 years old.
Slow Down: Speeding was a factor in about one-third of all fatal crashes involving teen drivers. Faster speeds rob drivers of the extra reaction time they may need to avoid a crash, and inexperience behind the wheel makes speeding especially dangerous for young drivers.
Stay Alert: Prom usually ends around midnight, and after-parties can end much later. Get home before the exhaustion hits, or make a plan with friends to stay the night.
Buckle Up: Half of young drivers who died in motor vehicle crashes in 2017 weren’t wearing seat belts. Buckle up, every trip, every time, and ask your passengers to do the same.
Drive Sober: It is illegal for people under 21 to consume alcohol, and it is illegal to drink and drive. But if you have consumed alcohol, hand your keys to a sober driver.
PARENTS
Hire a Ride: Talk to other parents about springing for a chauffeur. Inexperienced teen drivers are already distracted by the evening’s excitement, and knowing they’re in the hands of a capable driver will bring peace of mind.
Set Rules: Talk about safe driving habits, and what behavior is expected behind the wheel. Remind your teen that many states’ graduated driver licensing laws restrict the number of passengers they are legally allowed to have in their car. Have your teen sign a safety agreement, such as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s Parent-Teen Driving Contract.
Open Your Home: Prom night is a late night. Encourage your teen to ask friends to spend the night. Provide plenty of snacks and non-alcoholic beverages.
Be the Example: Your kids are paying attention, so model good habits every time you drive. Practice what you preach and put down your cell phone, buckle your seat belt, and obey traffic laws.
Lt. Jordan Schwochow, Ohio State Highway Patrol
Sandy Wiechman, Safe Communities