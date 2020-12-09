To the Editor,
Uh oh.
Everybody be sure your monthly bills arrive two weeks before their due date.
If they don’t, call the billing party immediately so late fees aren’t charged.
God forbid that [during this time of intentionally slowed mail delivery], some billing parties might exploit the situation by:
[1] actually “receiving” a payment, then
[2] accidentally “losing” it, then
[3] profitably adding a late fee to the next month’s bill.
As if we don’t have enough to worry about.
Sally Medbourn Mott
Bowling Green