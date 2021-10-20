To the Editor:
I am not a lifelong citizen of Perrysburg, but my family and I moved here over 10 years ago, by choice, and have gotten heavily involved in the community. I am very invested and interested in the board of education election and have been perplexed by what I am hearing from some candidates as I do my homework on their claims.
According to the Ohio Department of Education, Perrysburg schools have consistently ranked in the top 5% of all districts in Ohio, according to the performance index score, and it has increased each year recently. The schools have also been achieving this success while spending less than the state average per pupil: $11,139 = Perrysburg, $12,691 = state average. This is a district that is doing a phenomenal job educating our kids, while also keeping the taxpayers in mind.
We have three daughters in the school district and have been in four schools so far. All of the schools have been wonderful and full of enriching activities for our children, top-notch teachers and expansive opportunities. I have been impressed with the investment in new teaching positions from the district recently – 27 new teaching positions in the last three school years.
I also tuned in to the Oct. 5 board meeting where they went through a 10-year facilities plan, clearly laying out a vision. It is also great that the team in place has been flexible in the past and made adjustments as needed to address variables, including growth, the pandemic and staffing shortages.
I have invested my time through various committees including the PTOs, scout groups, youth sports and church, since moving to Perrysburg. From my perspective, there are claims that the two candidate,s who are newer to our community, are using in their campaign that do not seem to align with the data or my firsthand experiences.
For the sake of this wonderful place, I hope that everyone will look into the candidates and their influencers before voting. I feel pretty good about the recent results of our schools, especially when looking around to other communities, and am happy to do what I can to be part of the continued success.
This is why I support Eric Benington, Lori Reffert and Sue Larimer.
Dr. Kristin Kaiser
Perrysburg