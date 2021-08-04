To the Editor:
The editorial published in the Lima News and printed in the Sentinel Tribune (“Pelosi again chooses politics over integrity,” July 28) is simply wrong on all counts and demands rebuttal.
Readers may recall that the proposed independent committee to investigate the root causes of the Jan. 6 insurrection at the Capitol was blocked by the Republican party — likely because the investigation would implicate the Republican party and especially the ex-president (Donald Trump) and that could have severe consequences for both, especially in an election year.
Hence the House began the investigation, with Nancy Pelosi appointing seven members and Kevin McCarthy appointing five members. Two of McCarthy’s appointments were loud-mouths whose only aim is disruption of the search for truth so that the causes of the insurrection would be lost in the shouting.
I do not know much about Jim Banks, but I do know about Jim Jordan, who does little except to disrupt anything that does not serve the Republican purposes. Jordan has been accused of covering up the sexual abuse of athletes at Ohio State University in the early 2000s. Jordan has not been properly investigated by then attorney general and now Gov. Mike De Wine.
The House committee does not need Jordan or Banks’ disruptive behavior in its search for truth. A search for truth only becomes political when politicians make it so — and that is on McCarthy, not Pelosi.
I hope that the Republican readers of this newspaper will understand the con job being perpetrated upon them by the Trump and the pro-Trump Republicans and can see through the fog they have created.
W.E.Feeman Jr., MD
Bowling Green