To the Editor:
In his columns, Joe Average seems to believe that if Americans quit protesting, “get off (their) back sides,” and ”give a friendly greeting to a store clerk,” the issues that have sparked numerous protests in our country will disappear.
As a white man, Joe Average doesn’t get it. As a white woman, I ‘ve never experienced the effects of systemic racism either. Joe says: “Every time we turn around there is something to protest. Are these real problems?” Yes, Joe, they are.
There are many accomplished people of color- legislators, athletes, academics, entertainers- who have “gotten off their back sides” and worked hard to achieve success, and yet even they have myriad tales to tell of how they’ve been racially profiled in a variety of situations.
It seems that more Americans are finally understanding what people of color have gone through all their lives and are joining in to support them. I agree with Joe Average that looting and violence should be condemned, but most of the protests have been peaceful. Indeed, the protesters themselves abhor the destruction and violence which sometimes takes place, since it detracts from the message they’re trying to send.
I would like Joe Average to remember that It was only through protesting that American women got the right to vote. Protests helped to put an end to the ill-advised Viet Nam war and protests were what led Lyndon Johnson to pass the Civil Rights Act.
The core liberties of free speech, the right to assemble and the protection of those who dissent are cornerstones of American democracy.
Cherish those liberties, Joe, if you cherish our country..
Lee Anne Snook,
Bowling Green