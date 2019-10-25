‘Joe’ nailed it

To the Editor:
Re:Joe Average’s Oct. 24 column, “Is being offended just another way to complain?”
Posted: Friday, October 25, 2019 9:07 am
To the Editor:
Re:Joe Average’s Oct. 24 column, “Is being offended just another way to complain?”
Posted in Opinion, Letters on Friday, October 25, 2019 9:07 am.
Bowling Green, OH
419-352-5620
Bowling Green, OH
419-352-4641
Bowling Green, OH
419-354-9090
Bowling Green, OH
419-352-4611
Bowling Green, OH
© Copyright 2019, Sentinel-Tribune, Bowling Green, OH. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]