This column will be short and sweet, and I hope meaningful.
God gave us a great gift, Jesus Christ our Savior, which is often symbolized by Santa Claus, giving gifts to all of us. Even if one doesn’t believe in Jesus, the spirit of giving is in each of us. Why else would we spend so much time and money shopping for gifts, responding to the numerous advertisements on television, in the newspapers and on the internet.
Santa Claus is the dominant figure during the holiday season. There are many movies about him and his elves, as well as much music about him coming to town. Yet there is only little mention of the birth of Jesus. The commercialization of Christmas has overwhelmed the true meaning of Christmas.
Let us all, believers or not, at least acknowledge that, Jesus is the reason for the season.
Let us keep in mind, in our country, we have the freedom of religion — that no one, an individual or government, can restrict or otherwise interfere with the celebration.
The words “shall not be infringed” are key to this. Whether we believe or not in Jesus, we, as in all of us, need to respect another persons beliefs.
For Christian believers, Jesus is real. For those who don’t believe, he is still real but for someone else.
Let us all keep the spirit of giving, of Christmas, in the forefront of our lives during the holiday season.
Merry Christmas.
Herb Dettmer is a retired Bowling Green resident, U.S. Army veteran and writes this column representing the viewpoint of “Joe Average” citizen. He is freelance writer and author of “Others,” a devotional book. Call or text “Joe” with comments at 419-494-4641.