To the Editor:
I met Bruce Jeffers over 20 years ago as his real estate agent, and have enjoyed his friendship and approachability. I feel he will make a great Wood County commissioner – someone who you feel comfortable talking to and someone who will take the time for you also.
His longstanding commitment to the Wood County area reaching nearly 30 years as a teacher in the Otsego Local Schools district along with the eight years he has served in Bowling Green on council has taught him how to get things done. His record is impeccable.
I know Jeffers will handle his duties as a county commissioner and will work hard for the citizens of Wood County to make good decisions along with working with others to get things done effectively.
He will work to continue all aspects of economic development and growth but successfully keep in mind the best interests of the people, businesses and the environment.
I trust Jeffers and I believe you should too. Vote for him.
Julie Iler
Bowling Green