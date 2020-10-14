To the Editor:
I am writing to urge my fellow Wood County residents to vote for Bruce Jeffers for Wood County commissioner. It’s been my privilege to know him for many years. His experience as a public servant, his temperament, and his emphasis on sustainable economic development make the best choice.
Jeffers served for eight years on the Bowling Green Council, in addition to having been a public school math teacher for decades at Otsego High School, so he understands the challenges that Wood County faces both in the City of Bowling Green and its many more rural communities. On council, Jeffers worked to foster street and housing planning and to prepare the city to use more solar power, and promote a welcoming atmosphere to immigrants for our expanding job market.
More than anyone I know, he possesses two qualities that represent the best of Northwest Ohio: he is an excellent listener, and he is practical, working to find solutions through consensus that move our entire community forward.
As a county commissioner, Jeffers will help promote sustainable economic growth through programs that will benefit all of us: coordinating among our many communities to build and maintain roads and bridges and expand public transportation so that all workers can get to jobs, and ensuring that this growth is sustainable financially for the county and environmentally.
A vote for Jeffers is a vote for a bright future for Wood County.
Andy Schocket
Bowling Green