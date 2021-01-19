To the Editor:
It’s past time to get God back into government. We have allowed separation of church and state to go well past its intent. The founders chose “In God We Trust” for a reason. It is profoundly different from “In God We Believe.”
Our two greatest presidents, Washington and Lincoln, openly acknowledged faith in God and frequently prayed for guidance.
We need God-fearing people to run for and win leadership positions to replace what sounds good with what is good.
Unfortunately, for years the God-fearing have allowed those with a disdain for anything Godly to take over and run our most important institutions. We have stood to the side, prayed and quietly hoped for the best.
Having faith alone is not enough. Actions based in goodness must accompany it. Actions using proper guidance. That guide is the Bible. It contains all the answers.
God’s guidance is there but people made a mess of it over the years. Mistranslations, lost context, and willful altering of words in the present have all contributed to losing His message. Go to or start Bible studies. Dig deep and look for original wording, translations, and context. Start with the Ten Commandments given personally by God to the Jews, His chosen people.
Is there a difference between “you shall not lie” and “you shall not bear false witness against your neighbor?” How about “you shall not kill” and “you shall not murder?” Which commandment does God declare the worst sin (hint one: He says it when He gives it)? Study the Bible and you’ll clearly see His guidance on the importance of families, crime and punishment, the role of judges, and more. Knowledge will give you strength.
For those concerned about being publicly attacked, rest assured … we will be. We will be called ignorant. We will be compared with people in the past who wrongfully used God’s name to commit evil (hint two: they were not held guiltless). The people who do this will ignore roles played by their own vocations during those same times while also ignoring misguided roles they are currently playing.
Again, the Bible gives guidance. The phrase God most often says when He speaks to people is “Do not be afraid.” Take back leadership positions in our community. Follow the most important line in the Lord’s Prayer, also said by Christ to end his prayer in the garden: “Thy Will Be Done.”
Paul Tyson
Bowling Green