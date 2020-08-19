To The Editor:
Great. Just great.
An “unexpected resurgence” (Sentinel-Tribune July 21, page 3) of mosquito-borne, no known cure for humans, eastern equine encephalitis is being reported.
EEE was found in 10 states last summer, including Michigan and Indiana. Is Ohio on the mosquito menu this summer?
And, lucky Michigan, there has been an early detection this summer of mosquitoes bearing other tropical viruses like dengue, Zika and West Nile.
I wonder if the spread of, and staying power of, no-cure viruses in the Midwest has anything to do with the planet warming up.
Let’s just keep right on mowing down forests, using CO2-spewing coal, oil and gas, and defunding the lesser polluting solar, wind, water and geothermal energy industries.
If we 21st Century humans keep it up, we should be able to lay claim to historical and archaeological fame for ushering in the “humanus extinctus age.”
Traces of our extinct earthly human civilization might be unearthed — so to speak — by a future visitor from another galaxy. To be sure — a galaxy where the occupants didn’t overheat their planets.
Andromeda Galactical Tribune: “The remains of the last “human” were discovered today on planet Earth: riddled and diseased with the now curable viruses corona-19 and eastern equine encephalitis, huddled down, sheltering in place, and masked. Buried along with the human were thousands of plastic containers reading ‘hand-sanitizer.’ It appears that the species might have been obsessed with cleanliness. Or, perhaps primitive humans believed that burial with sanitizer containers would guarantee their loved ones good health in an afterlife.”
Let’s hope we Earthlings pull our heads out of the sand, stop hanging onto coal with our cold, dead hands, stop warming the planet up for the mosquitoes and fix things before we are Pompeii-ized. Or dinosaur-ized. Or Coronavirus-ized.
Sally Medbourn Mott
Bowling Green