To The Editor:
People, oh my goodness, it looks like a polarized, divisive, liberal vs conservative, Civil War-like battle is starting to brew between the Supreme Court and the Department of Justice. And in the country.
Unless Congress, SCOTUS, DOJ and the country come up with some serious compromises, it looks like it might be the end of the fledgling great American experiment in representative democracy. As the U.S. system crumbles, Russia’s and China’s autocracies are watching, ready to pounce.
SCOTUS is doing all it can to keep America out of the hands of liberals and minorities — anti-abortion, anti-gay, pro-gun-NRA, pro-redistricting gerrymandering, anti-voters’ rights.
The DOJ is starting to do all it can — recent FBI raids on former Trump lawyers — to stop Trump from running for president again? Laurence Tribe, a Harvard Law professor who taught Attorney General Merrick Garland, predicts that Garland will most likely indict former President Donald Trump for his role in the Jan. 6 insurrection.
Is Civil War II nearly upon us?
TEAM 1: SCOTUS, GOP, capitalists, conservative groups (anti-abortion, anti-voters’ rights, pro-NRA, pro-gerrymandering, anti-immigrant, pro-white nationalists, fearing a Black/Hispanic voter majority)
TEAM 2: DOJ, Democrats, socialists, liberal groups (pro-abortion, pro-voters’ rights, anti-NRA, anti-gerrymandering, pro-immigrant, anti-white-nationalists, promoting a Black/Hispanic voter majority)
Sally Medbourn Mott
Bowling Green