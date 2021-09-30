To the Editor:
I am writing today to show my support for the election of Sandy Rowland to Bowling Green Council to represent the 4th Ward, where I live.
After initially meeting at a city council meeting, I continued to see Rowland in the community. From volunteering at Black Swamp Arts Fest to passing her at the Four Corners Center on the way to a board meeting, it felt like I was seeing her everywhere. She is also part of the League of Women Voters and Exchange Club, just to name a couple other organizations. Through these experiences, I became lucky enough to foster a relationship with her and saw she truly is a wonderful woman that endlessly champions for her community.
Rowland has shown me that kindness can be a wonderfully transformative force. Her working on the racial equity resolution that passed last year is just one example of this. Rowland stands for what is right while also holding herself to a high ethical standard. She helps our community by being involved in our community. Rowland leaves a positive impact wherever she goes.
I cannot speak highly enough of Rowland, as I admire her politically, professionally and personally. I will be voting for Rowland for 4th Ward in November, and I hope you will too.
Lindsay Jo Durham
Bowling Green