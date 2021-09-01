To the Editor,
My June 3 letter to the Sentinel-Tribune (“Re-naming Harrison Rally Day is re-writing history”), expressing my objection to the re-naming of Harrison Rally Day by the Perrysburg Chamber of Commerce’s executive director generated considerable discussions and comments on social media and at events throughout the Perrysburg area community.
Later, I decided to compile a spreadsheet list of comments made. I logged this data:
(1) Opposed to the name change
(2) Agreed with the name change
(3) Neutral with the name change
(4) Made a comment that had nothing to do with the name change
Recognizing that this is not a formal survey conducted using generally accepted methods such as random sampling, it is a strong indication of the feelings of the Perrysburg community concerning this issue. In no instance were comments solicited.
As of Aug. 27, 572 individuals have made their viewpoint known. The compiled results of the survey show: 548 individuals (95.8%) opposed the name change; 16 individuals (2.8%) agreed with the name change; eight individuals (1.4%) were neutral with the name change; and 12 individuals made unrelated comments and, as such, are not included in the statistics.
In addition, other comments were made about the ever-increasing charges for participants, commercial entities replacing artisans and crafters, and reduction of activities from the original three days to only 5.5 hours this year.
The chamber’s decision to cancel Positively Perrysburg Fest (“Perrysburg fest canceled due to coronavirus,” Saturday’s Sentinel-Tribune) cited concerns with the COVID-19 pandemic, and more notably, with issues pertaining to “current sponsorship levels, vendor participation numbers and staffing concerns.” Other than the COVID-19 concern, I suspect that these other issues are directly related to the re-naming of Harrison Rally Day and its current format.
To its credit, the chamber, with a new executive director, will be working to return Harrison Rally Day(s) to its former premier status as a leading Northwest Ohio community event celebrated by all.
Considering the above survey results and comments in this effort will not only benefit the event planning, but will help restore the community’s confidence in that organization.
Gary L. Franks
Perrysburg Township