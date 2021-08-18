To the Editor:
We all hoped the worst of the pandemic was behind us, but the Delta variant is here, wreaking havoc, and once again Dreamers are heroically serving in essential roles here and all across the country. They are our doctors, nurses, home caregivers, teachers and farm workers. Immigrants are essential to our care infrastructure. They have not given up on us throughout the entire pandemic and we should not give up on them.
Congress must act now to create a path to citizenship for Dreamers and other essential workers, including farmworkers and TPS holders. There is an immediate opportunity for Congress to deliver this in the Build Back Better reconciliation package.
Supporting a pathway to citizenship is a no-brainer. If Congress creates a pathway to citizenship for immigrants, our country’s GDP could grow by $1.5 trillion and we would create 400,000 new jobs. No wonder a new poll shows that 70% of Americans support creating a pathway to citizenship for Dreamers, TPS holders and essential workers. It’s time for everyone in our community to speak up in support of our immigrant friends, families, co-workers, neighbors and caregivers.
Karen Behrman
Perrysburg