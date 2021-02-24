To the Editor:
The Northwest Ohio Immigrant Rights Network has sent a letter to President Joe Biden, Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi and Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer urging them to fulfill their promise of addressing the dire situation of immigrants, and asylees without delay.
Immigration policies have to be humane and realistic. Our country suffers from an aging population. This can be easily reversed by opening up to newcomers. For decades now, we have criminalized 12 million young workers by subjecting them to an undocumented status, blocking all access for them to obtain documentation in the U.S. This needs to stop.
People of all faiths understand that welcoming sojourners and appreciating their gifts, and not perpetuating racism, fear, or animosity towards others, is what brings people together for the common good, lifting our country to its brightest future.”
Many of the DACA Dreamers have been on the forefront of the struggle against Covid, even as health personnel, risking their lives to protect the community.
It is estimated that 5 million essential workers are considered undocumented.
The letter also highlighted some of the elements the group wants to see included in a comprehensive package, including a pathway to permanent residency and citizenship for those immigrants, Dreamers, and asylees who are already members and contributors in our community.
Beatriz Maya, director of La Conexión
Deacon Jennifer Vasquez, a faith-based assistant to the Northwest Ohio Immigrant Rights Network
Zeltzin Contreras, youth organizer for La Conexión