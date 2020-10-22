To the Editor:
Thank you to community members for your tremendous support of the Wood County Hospital Guild’s “best imaginary event of 2020” - the Hops & Vines fundraising event. With the community’s support, the Guild raised approximately $36,000. That money goes towards the Guild’s three-year commitment to provide new ultrasound equipment for the Radiology Department and a Rifton seat for the Rehabilitation Department at the Wood County Hospital.
We enjoyed being able to say hello to you – us with our masks on and you in your cars – when we held our drive-by thank you. Please mark your calendars for next year’s Hops & Vines event, scheduled for Oct. 15, 2021. On behalf of the Wood County Hospital Guild and its Hops & Vines committee, again, thank you.
Susan Winters
President, Wood County Hospital Guild
Bowling Green