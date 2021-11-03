There are many special days on our calendar. Holidays, birthdays, anniversaries are just some of these special days we set aside to celebrate and remember, all of which have special meanings. But a lot of people don’t realize or remember why we set these days aside. Its just another day to celebrate something.
Veterans Day, which is Nov. 11, is a day we honor and remember the service of millions of Americans who honorably spent part of their life wearing the uniform of our military forces. They are the ones who defended our nation and our Constitution in peacetime and in wartime. Many put aside or postponed personal goals and education to serve.
They did this because freedom is not free. Service to our nation is essential. Only service to our creator is greater.
These men and women served to protect our nation, to make it the envy of the world. People from all over the world have come to our shores for the freedoms and opportunities we have here. They served in all branches of the military and all ranks from private to general. All, regardless of branch or rank, deserve every citizen’s thanks, respect and admiration.
Veterans served with pride as well as humility. They withstood the rigors of intense training and discipline. Sometimes they withstood harsh conditions, includingn weather, the enemy, boredom and being away from families for extended periods of time. Sacrifices of veterans and their families are more than most people realize.
Again, freedom is not free. It takes dedication and perseverance to serve.
Without the service of our veterans, where would we be? World War I and II changed the world. But what if the outcome had been different? What would the world be like if Germany and Japan prevailed? Think about that. Our veterans and veterans from our allies sacrificed and bled — and too many died — to assure freedom prevailed. To quote a bumper sticker, “If you love your freedom – thank a veteran.”
On this special day, Veterans Day, let us all remember the sacrifices made by our veterans, and thank them for their service.
Thank you to all my fellow veterans for your service.
Herb Dettmer is a retired Bowling Green resident, U.S. Army veteran and writes this column representing the viewpoint of “Joe Average” citizen. He is freelance writer and author of “Others,” a devotional book. Call or text “Joe” with comments at 419-494-4641.