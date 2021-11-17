To the Editor,
Oh no. Tell me it just ain’t so.
“Hybrid/Electric vehicles will be assessed an additional fee of $100/$200 annually.” As noted by an alert, environmentalist neighbor, this is what appears on Ohio’s car registration renewal application, back page, small print, third bullet down.
First, we are fined for installing solar panels on our roofs. This is due, in part, to “Big Coal’s” complaint that they’ll lose money if we use less coal.
Then, we are fined for using electric or hybrid cars. Due, in part, to “Big Gas’” complaint that they’ll lose money if we use less gas.
The coal and gas lobby inspired facetious arguments that [1] “we have to overcharge people who use solar panels because they use local electricity infrastructure” and [2] “we have to overcharge hybrid car owners because they “use the highways” … just don’t work.
Any local, short-term, so-called “infrastructure fee” loss; or any so-called, short-term “highway maintenance fee” loss; is fully offset by the long-term, planet-saving, pollution-free benefit provided by people who use solar panels and people who drive hybrid cars.
Sally Medbourn Mott
Bowling Green