To the Editor:
Critical Race Theory is the complex study of the U.S. race history. The war over its legitimacy persists.
More than 20 states have banned it from schools or are trying to. Ohio’s school board is attacking CRT — and that threatens our public schools and democracy.
CRT originated in the mid 1970s in the writings of several American legal scholars. CRT is designed for law students and not K-12; nevertheless, it travels into our schools.
CRT’s basic tenets include that racism and disparate racial outcomes are the result of complex, changing and subtle social and institutional dynamics, rather than explicit and intentional prejudices on the part of individuals.
Most of us are not racist or sexist. But laws and institutional norms will shape values and behaviors. I’m old enough to recall that ACT and SAT tests were rewritten when observers saw that Blacks, Latinx and female students were scoring badly. The tests were biased because test information was slanted to prefer whites.
The Ohio Statehouse recently held hearings that would prohibit CRT in Ohio’s K-12 curriculum. The bill would ban teaching CRT, that “One race or sex is inherently superior to another; an individual is inherently racist, sexist or oppressive; individuals should be discriminated against because of their race; a person’s moral standing should be is determined by race or sex.”
All of those claims could be projections of conservative fears. None of them are real and they don’t describe the great majority of our classrooms.
Some complain that systemic racism is still present. Black persons make up 13% of the U.S. population but account for twice the coronavirus deaths than Whites. Latinx persons are 2.3 times more vulnerable to COVID death.
In the 1970s cities deliberately drew lines around areas deemed poor financial risks often due to racial composition. Banks refused to offer mortgages to Blacks. Many states are now rolling back voting rights and resisting police reform.
Laws forbidding teachers from mentioning racism and sexism have a chilling effect. Laws outlawing CRT ironically confirm the fact that racism is imbedded in our laws.
Uruguayan writer Eduardo Galeano said “No history is mute. No matter how much they own it, break it, and lie about it, human history refuses to shut its mouth. Despite deafness and ignorance, the time that was continues to tick inside the time that is.”
Tom Klein