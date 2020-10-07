To the Editor:
In 2012 President Donald Trump tweeted that half of all Americans don’t pay income taxes despite crippling government debt (MSN).
Now we find out that he is one of those nearly half of Americans who did not pay any federal income taxes for many years. That same year he also criticized then President Barack Obama for only paying 20.5% of his income on federal income taxes (MSN). Now we find out that in 2016 and 2017 he paid only $750 for his federal income taxes. I imagine that works out to something like a .00001 or less based on his income.
Not only is he the King of Debt, as he calls himself, but he is also the King of Tax Avoidance. I know that most of us do not like paying taxes either, but we see it as something that is necessary to keep our country moving forward. Someone has to pay for our national parks, highways, national defense, health care and hopefully a vaccine for coronavirus.
People say that he is a job creator. Well, I know of a lot of hard-working Ohioans who are job creators also, but they also pay their fair share of taxes instead of spending millions on accountants and lawyers to avoid them. Trump’s hypocrisy makes it exceedingly difficult to believe anything he says, since he often says one thing and does another.
Dave Grabarczyk
Perrysburg