To the Editor:
I heard something on the news recently that I found deeply disturbing. Apparently the United States has 34,000 homes ready for Afghan refugees who are coming to our country.
Why did that disturb me? Because there are approximately 553,000 homeless people in the United States. More than 37,000 of them are veterans and over 110,000 are children. How many homes do we have prepared for those people?
I don’t have a problem with the U.S. helping people from other countries who are in need. However, I do have a huge problem with our country ignoring its own citizens’ needs in the process.
The United States of America should open up those 34,000 houses to provide living quarters for as many of our own homeless people as possible, not to house Afghan (or any other country’s) refugees.
Judith Donaldson
Findlay