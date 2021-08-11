To the Editor:
Myrna ‘Joy’ Sidwell was an active member of Peace Lutheran Church in Bowling Green until her death on July 20. Five days later her family and friends celebrated her long, loving life of teaching and service.
She was a key supporter of the worship and community life of Peace, a dedicated member of its Share Team. Her spirit of commitment to the latter will be a driving force for the return of Peace’s community events in 2022.
We look forward to hosting the summer Community Yard Sale and the autumn Community Harvest Dinner. The Joy Dinner for women in recovery, formerly the Devlac Event, was initiated by Sidwell and will be hosted by Peace in the spring. We also will be on the lookout for any other event her memory and passion may inspire.
Pastor Debbie Conklin
Bowling Green