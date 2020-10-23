To the Editor:
Fairness. Honesty. Integrity.
In the very cynical days we live in, wouldn’t it be nice if our candidates for office could be described by these three simple words?
During my four-year term on Perrysburg Council, I was introduced to Joel Kuhlman as a Wood County commissioner who lived up to the definitions found behind these three simple words. Regardless of the person or the party, Kuhlman was an engaged and enthusiastic civil servant who represented the best Wood County could offer. I found him to be thoughtful and thorough and gave each issue presented to him the conscientious concern each deserved.
Now that he is running for Wood County Common Pleas Court judge, I find myself with the opportunity to enthusiastically endorse him as the candidate with the fairness, honesty and integrity that one would expect from someone who holds that honorable position. Considering his experience in the courts, his ability to treat each person he encounters with the integrity they deserve, and his fidelity to the law, it is clear to me that Kuhlman is the ideal candidate for judge of Wood County Common Pleas Court and I happily endorse him for the position.
Rick Rettig
Perrysburg