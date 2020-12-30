To the Editor:
In a few days two dedicated public servants will conclude their terms in office. They are of different political parties but they shared the same commitment to serving the residents of Wood County.
Neither of them were subject much to the public spotlight. Both of them simply went to work every day and effectively carried out the duties of the office to which they were elected.
Cindy Hofner’s professional service started many years ago and will end after 12 years as Wood County Clerk of Courts. Julie Baumgardner also served effectively for 12 years as Wood County Recorder. Both of them made improvements to their offices that brought efficiencies while providing modernized, enhanced services.
I was fortunate to represent Wood County in the Ohio House and Senate for many years. During that time I enjoyed working with dozens of county government officials, and can attest that Cindy and Julie are two of the best. Wood County has been well served.
Randy Gardner
Chancellor, Ohio Department of Higher Education