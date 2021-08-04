To the Editor:
I am writing this to address Critical Race Theory in our schools.
CRT wants you to believe it’s all about telling the truth about history. It isn’t that at all.
CRT is using history as an ideological struggle.
CRT sows hatred and division.
CRT promotes racial stereotypes.
And we won’t be able to debate anything, since debate is evidence of white supremacy according to CRT.
Despite there being more school board member recall efforts in 2021 than in any year since 2006, the National Education Association is vowing to push CRT into schools.
Taxpayer money leads to teacher wages, teacher wages lead to NEA dues. Hence, we taxpayers will be paying for this “theory.”
Synonyms for theory are assumption, opinion, belief and view. Theories are made from facts; theories never become facts. History should be taught on facts, not theories or beliefs.
Fourth graders in a school district in Minnesota were required to complete an “equity survey,” and were told not to “repeat any of the questions to our parents.”
How would any of you parents feel if your son or daughter came home and told you this — no matter what the lesson was?
If school board members “feel CRT, or CQ CommUNITY in Perrysburg’s case, is so wonderful and needed, then why not hold a public debate and vote?
They certainly want the public involved when it comes to their levies.
We want our children to be educated, not indoctrinated.
A concerned mom and taxpayer,
Kathleen Barley
Perrysburg