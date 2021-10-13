To the Editor:
Let them be, let them be. Just let them be. Joe Average declares that “profit is not a dirty word” (Let business be: Profit is not a dirty word, Oct. 6 Sentinel-Tribune). I agree it is not a dirty word, not like gerrymandering or bribery.
Business should be free to make a profit. Also agree. “Regulations may be needed is some areas.” You think, like when the Cuyahoga River caught on fire in 1969 and we got the dreaded EPA. Part of the government was created because the oil companies were more concerned with making a profit than polluting the river.
Regulations “may be needed” when a company makes billions for the owners making drugs they knew were addictive. The family contributing to over half million deaths only gets to keep 8 or 9 billion dollars of their profit.
Joe mentions the agendas of the politicians. Their agenda is that of who owns them, not the voters. The power plant scandal when a company admitted to contributing (bribing) politicians with their profits to ensure future guaranteed profits paid for by every citizen in the state is a recent example.
Louis DeJoy used trucking company profits to make large political contributions. His company gets huge government contracts. He sells his company for a profit in the hundreds of millions. He makes more contributions and magically becomes the Postmaster General. One of his decisions to save the post office is to divert mail from planes to trucks, to speed up delivery — when there is a nation wide shortage of truck drivers. Who profits from this decision?
Joe concludes with all we need is honesty and truthfulness. Again, I agree. Profit is not a dirty word. The way in which it is acquired may be dirty. The manner in which it is utilized may be dirty.
History has shown again and again the need for regulations due to a lack of honesty and truthfulness.
Russell Griggs
Swanton