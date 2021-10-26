To the Editor:
In this current election environment, no matter your political perspective, it is important to have a council person who makes themselves accessible to the citizens. Bill Herald does just that.
He has a periodic newsletter, to keep those whom he serves informed of the issues, and quarterly personal meetings with the citizens so they can ask questions and make their views known. He also has knocked on over 1,000 doors to talk one on one with the voters.
He is the only council person to do so. He has earned my vote.
Mark Eberle
Bowling Green