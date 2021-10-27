To the Editor,
We have know Bill Herald for 19 years. Although we are Democrats, we fully support him. We have attended many of his 4th Ward quarterly meetings and are grateful for the consistent, extra service. He is the only council member that hosts these meetings. Herald makes a point to stop by and see how things are going even in non-campaign years. He worked tirelessly on trying to resolve neighborhood drainage issues.
As an example of the extra work, Herald visited with neighbors, assessed the neighborhood drainage issues in a number of different areas in the 4th Ward, presented the research to the mayor and administration and after their push-back, he regrouped. At the most recent annual council strategic planning meeting, he convinced enough council members to add it to council’s list of goals. Adding this to the list is an important next step since it elevated the issue. Thanks to Herald for going the extra mile. It’s not surprising, because that’s what he always does.
Jack and Linda Schell
Bowling Green