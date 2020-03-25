Qualifications for any job or career are specified, usually in detail, in the human resource department of any company and organization. Education and experience are usually the first part of any job filling process. Because of legal restrictions, little else can be considered, beyond the absolute needs and requirements for the position. Accountants need to have a background in accounting for example. Marital status, gender, race, ethnicity, religious beliefs are not to be considered or even discussed. Some positions even a criminal record isn’t considered. Above all we must be politically correct, or so says the “powers that be.”
There are various (legal) reasons why employers can’t ask other questions, which may qualify or disqualify an applicant for a position. But why? An employer needs to know as much as possible about any applicant for any position.
Marital status, gender, race, ethnicity and religious beliefs may not be qualifications for any position, but are part of anyone’s personality. These may affect the ability to work together with other staff members. But have we become so polarized that we can’t judge people for their abilities and experience? But only their ethnicity? And other politically correct features? That is the way it seems to be working.
When we hear a candidate say they will appoint only people of a certain race, ethnicity or gender, are they looking for the best qualified person? Or are they filling the position because of a politically correct attitude? Qualifications for any job don’t and shouldn’t include race, ethnicity gender or anything accept education, experience and possibly attitude. If all of us are to be given an equal chance and opportunity nothing else should be considered. Too often those other factors are used as primary reasons to hire a job candidate.
Who is being discriminated? Or more importantly, why are some not being considered? If we have equal opportunity in all areas of society? Are some groups more equal than others? Some would say yes that’s the way it has been. Maybe so, but why? Why do we need to base our hiring standards on race, ethnicity and gender and not on education and experience? Is this why our institutions and businesses are struggling? We don’t have the best qualified people in key positions. But we do have the politically correct people there.
With equality and discrimination in the forefront of our society, why are we not seeking the best qualified candidates for employment? Whether we are looking for a store clerk or other entry level position or a candidate for public office, we should be considering the experience and education of the applicant, not any PC “qualification.” Also, we should be aware of the ability to work with others and the ability do more than is required.
Politically correct thinking may be all right in some areas, but when it becomes the guiding element in everything we do, it can be counterproductive.
Herb Dettmer is a retired Bowling Green resident, U.S. Army veteran and writes this column representing the viewpoint of “Joe Average” citizen. He is freelance writer and author of “Others,” a devotional book. Call or text “Joe” with comments at 419-494-4641.