To the Editor:
The Stony Ridge Civic Association is a non-profit organization that owns and operates the Stony Ridge Community Park. The association is made up of a group of volunteers who are dedicated to maintain a clean and safe park for our community.
We do not receive any local, state or government funding. The township that we are located in can not provide any funding due to not being able to use taxpayer money on a private entity. It costs approximately $4,000 a year for basic operations costs, the bulk of that cost is for insurance.
Due to covid, our annual fundraising event that supports the park for the year was canceled. We are reaching out to the community and area businesses for help with donations to keep the park open. This year has been tough on everyone financially and it is hard for us to ask for money, but we really need to keep this park open for our community.
If you would like to help and make a donation ( in any amount) we can provide you with a donation letter for your tax purposes. Any amount or form of donation would be greatly appreciated.
If you would like more information about our association please visit our website or visit the Facebook group Stony Ridge Strong, attend one of our meetings or you can call me (Christine Greulich) directly. Donate by mailing a check to P.O. Box 335 Stony Ridge OH 43463, in person or at our gofundme page under Help Save The Stony Ridge Community Park.
Thank you for your support.
Christine Greulich
President of the Stony Ridge Civic Association