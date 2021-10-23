To the Editor:
Why vote to renew the 0.7 mill Wood County Committee on Aging levy combined with an additional 0.3 mill?
Because this five-year levy will provide the nearly 30,000 county residents 60 and older with extraordinary services and opportunities at eight sites.
The WCCOA has maintained excellent stewardship by renewal of the same levy for nearly two decades. A tad increase is necessary with the growth of programs and services. What is a “tad” increase? You will pay $10.50 more annually than the current $17.21 per $100,000 of appraised home value.
The seniors using and depending on these facilities year round are your parents, grandparents, friends, and neighbors. In addition to lunches, dinners, and meals on wheels, the WCCOA arranges transportation and wellness, health and Medicare support services.
These eight sites offer art, technology and exercise classes and programs. They involve seniors with all types of competition to keep minds active, including the best two-handed card game.
Have you visited the new center in BG? This state-of-the-art building has won over seniors with its many facilities, including the delightful and charming media theater.
Ohio’s first nationally accredited senior center strives to remain first in quality as well. Do your part and vote yes for the old folks Nov. 2.
John R. Blinn
Bowling Green