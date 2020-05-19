To the Editor:
I am a citizen of Bowling Green and as most citizens of BG we appreciate our downtown businesses and restaurants. It was a pleasant surprise that our city is working with our businesses downtown to have more eating and shopping during this coronavirus pandemic.
This is a good first step, but I would encourage our city administrators to consider repurposing or reallocating the city’s downtown parking to help our local downtown businesses to expand outside even more.
As we know, Bowling Green allows our parking downtown to be used for special events such as the Black Swamp Arts Festival. I believe it is the goal of all our citizens to have our local businesses downtown survive this crisis. By allowing our downtown businesses to expand more outdoor shopping and eating, it should help reduce the concerns of our citizens to return to our city center which is the backbone of our community.
Please keep in mind that our businesses downtown have already been struggling due to the construction on our streets last year. Obviously, if our businesses and restaurants do not survive this crisis, then there will be no need for this parking downtown.
Rob Hinkle
Bowling Green