To the Editor:
Our Wood County Health District is asking for a renewal of the 0.5-mill tax that supports their important work. The Community Health Center provides comprehensive medical and dental services for men, women, and children. The department serves all patients, including uninsured or under insured clients, regardless of ability to pay, and accepts most third-party insurance.
The health department also provides environmental health protection and licensing, birth and death certificates, and infectious disease monitoring including COVID-19 county surveillance.
These are basic, much needed services. Because this is a renewal, it is not a new tax.
The League of Women Voters of Bowling Green urges you to vote yes for the Wood County Health District’s levy.
Dr. Charlotte Scherer, chair, mental health committee
League of Women Voters of Bowling Green