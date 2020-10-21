To the Editor:
As a life long resident of Wood County, I have seen many changes to our health department over the years, As we all know the health care system is continuously changing. The Wood County Health Department has done an amazing job of keeping up and always trying to be a step ahead of the curve.
The providers that have been brought in are excellent in medical care, the staff is amazing, and they truly care about you. They make you feel like family as opposed to rushing you out the door to get the next patient in. It is not a business atmosphere like so many doctors offices these days. They now providedental care, and pharmacy practices if they are your primary care provider. If you are a Wood County employee, the benefits of getting medications at the health department are second to none. I speak from experience of saving roughly $800 per year just by switching to the health department.
The board of directors is doing an excellent job of making sure Wood County is a better place with what has been accomplished. Let’s keep things moving in the right direction. Support the health department with an affirmative vote on Nov. 3.
Jerry Houtz
Wayne