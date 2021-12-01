To the Editor:
Based on the Sentinel-Tribune article, “Mandate Protest: Health Board Hears Complaints,” (Nov. 16) there seems to be confusion about the board’s role. Isaac Bailey, a Webster Township trustee, is quoted as saying, “It is the people of Wood County that you are supposed to represent.” Board Member Rachel Bowlus said, “We are the ones who are setting policy. I need to represent my constituents. …We should be making the decisions.”
Regardless of where you stand on vaccines or mask wearing, the subject of the article, it is necessary to recognize that board members are appointed by local mayors and advisory boards. They were not elected. They are not our representatives. They have no constituents. Their role is to serve the health department regarding the implementation of established health practices.
Among the members listed on the board webpage (which appears slightly out of date), four have practical experience in human medicine (an MD, an LPN, and two retired nurses). None of the remaining, including the health commissioner, appears to have medical training. All nice and intelligent people, I’m sure, they include an agricultural conservationist, an agronomist, three hospital administrators, a retired chemistry professor, and a person listed as industry and education. Bowlus is not on the webpage.
My point, in case I’ve not been clear, is that none of them have conducted research on vaccines or the effectiveness of masks. Given that, it doesn’t seem that they should be “setting policy” or “making the decisions,” as one of them suggested. I would argue that their role is to advise and oversee the health department’s finances (e.g., approving hires and salaries) and to help the department communicate and promote clear, well-tested health programs and practices (e.g., food inspection, water quality and, ironically, immunization). The health department does tremendous good. The board should advise and assist the department in continuing that good.
It’s not the board’s job to set policy about vaccines or masks any more than it is to, for example, decide what level of water impurity is acceptable or whether smoking should be prohibited in Wood County businesses.
Finally, given that none of the current members conducts scientific research on vaccines or mask effectiveness, they should trust the existing scientific research, or they probably shouldn’t be on the board.
Rick Busselle
Bowling Green