To the Editor:
We live in a schizophrenic country and world where two sides accuse each other of persistent lies.
Still, there is one difference between the two sides: one organizes its thoughts and judgments based on an education that persists into adulthood. The other strikes out in fury. The educated person reads books, newspapers and magazines that cover all political sides; that means that educated persons watch Fox and CNN, read the Times and the Journal, listen to public intellectuals like Fareed Zacharia whose curiosity is global.
Lies arise out of the mental vacuum, fear and confusion of the uneducated. Doubt, uncertainty, losing in a lifetime race, and persistent failure demand belief in non-existent conspiracies and more lies.
Finding truth is the only way to avoid lies and to sustain democracy. Truth demands more than post-secondary education. Add wakefulness, honesty, self-knowledge, empathy, altruism, courage, and persistent curiosity. Those who are afraid and jealous, who are stuck in Plato’s Cave, who have not grown intellectually will accuse the knowers of fake news, alternate truth, being power hungry, and denying conspiracy theories like the belief that Black persons are genetically inferior or that women are mentally weaker than men.
More cries of distraction: “The election is rigged.” “Don’t be afraid of the virus.” “Truth isn’t truth.” “Facts are in the eye of the beholder.” “Stand Back and stand by.” Many days on Facebook the top 10 posts are from right-wingers. If you have not voted, vote.
If you don’t know which side you’re on, make a hard choice and select knowledge over ignorance.
Thomas Klein
emeritus professor, Bowling Green