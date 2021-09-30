To The Editor:
How can this be? Part of that (bribery corruption scandal) nuclear bailout HB6 bill is still with us? I thought they repealed that thing.
Apparently our legislators left intact the part of HB6 where taxpayers’ electric rates are raised to pay for failing coal plants. One in Ohio (Kyger Creek) and one in Indiana (Clifty Creek).
Wonderful. Taxpayers’ monthly electric bills have been (and continue to be) raised to pay to bail out two failing coal plants. Are coal company campaign contributions somehow at work here? Some of our legislators must owe the coal plants something fierce.
Surprisingly, some legislators have presented a bill that would repeal this part of HB6 — and would refund taxpayers what they have already been charged.
It’s called SB 117/HB 351.
Email your representatives and tell them it’s time to stop raising our electric rates — and to vote for it.
Sally Medbourn Mott
Bowling Green