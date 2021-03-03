To the Editor:
Americans value their ability to elect the people who run our government. We don’t want roadblocks that make it difficult to cast a ballot, but we want to know that our elections are secure.
Congress is debating a bill, House Bill 1, that addresses both of these issues.
To improve the security of elections, the bill requires states to use ballots that can be hand counted and it requires states to make their voting technology more secure. The bill will require multiple days for in-person voting.
Before I retired, I drove 50 miles to my job, so being able to vote the weekend before Election Day was important. The bill also has new rules for disclosure of large campaign donations. Given the bribery scandal we experienced with “dark money” involvement in the bailout of First Energy, Ohioans need to know who is trying to influence votes.
Please contact your member of House of Representatives, which is Bob Latta if you live in Bowling Green, and tell him to support HB1. You can also contact Rob Portman and Sherrod Brown and encourage them to support this bill when it moves to the senate.
Debbie Dalke
Bowling Green